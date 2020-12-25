President-elect Biden releases Christmas video featuring his dogs Champ, Major

(WSVN) - President-elect Joe Biden unleashed his own holiday message.

He sent out a video featuring his two German Shepherds, Champ and Major, who will soon be the first pooches at the White House.

No matter how you’re celebrating this year, Champ and Major wish you a Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/SrZBT4vmpP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 24, 2020

Champ, 12, relaxed under the Christmas tree while Major was seen roaming around the house.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.