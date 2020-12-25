President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump deliver Christmas message

(WSVN) - Christmas Eve was in full swing for President Donald Trump who spent the day at his West Palm Beach Golf Club.

Trump along with first lady Melania Trump tweeted a festive video thanking all the heroes making a difference during the pandemic.

.@POTUS & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate #Christmas. May the love we share with our family & friends fill our hearts with peace & joy! pic.twitter.com/aR2HNhMDPr — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 24, 2020

The White House also released the first family’s official Christmas photo.

The First Lady paid tribute to the teachers and frontline workers who continue to work tirelessly in these trying times.

