President Joe Biden will be taking new actions that will protect veterans.

In honor of Veterans Day, he’s expected to make all World War II veterans eligible for no-cost health care under the Department of Veteran Affairs, as well as expanding coverage for costs associated with Parkinson’s disease.

Biden will also unveil new steps to protect veterans and their families from fraud scams.

