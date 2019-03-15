Poll: Gov. DeSantis’ approval rating soars

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Just months after taking office, the approval rating for Gov. Ron DeSantis has soared, according to recently released results from a Quinnipiac University poll.

According to the poll, 59 percent of voters approve of the job DeSantis has done, while 17 percent disapprove. Democrats also approve of DeSantis’ job, 42 to 28 percent.

These are the highest approval numbers for a Florida governor in 10 years, Quinnipiac said.

“Ron DeSantis won the governorship by the slimmest of margins, yet in his first two-plus months in office he has gotten off to a strong start,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “His 59 percent job approval today is better than most of his counterparts around the country.”

“Part of Gov. DeSantis’ success is his taking on issues such as the environment on which Republicans often don’t focus,” Brown added.

According to the poll, 67 percent of Florida voters are “very satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied” with the way things are going in the state today.

The poll also found that Florida voters approve of the job Sen. Marco Rubio is doing at 50 to 34 percent, while Sen. Rick Scott got more of a mixed score at 42 to 38 percent.

Quinnipiac polled 1,058 Florida voters between March 6-11. It reports a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percent.

