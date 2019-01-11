FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ arrival in South Florida to announce the suspension of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel was delayed due to plane problems.

A mechanical issue forced an emergency landing in St. Petersburg, Friday afternoon.

The twin-engine King Air landed safely.

The aircraft is a former drug plane, seized by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Former Gov. Rick Scott sold the state’s fleet of aircraft when he took office eight years ago, opting instead to rely on his own private jet.

The state chartered a plane so that DeSantis could make it to Fort Lauderdale.

