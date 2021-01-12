Photos released of man wanted for questioning in connection to Capitol Police officer’s killing

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Authorities have released photos of a man wanted for questioning in connection to the death of a Capitol Police officer.

Sen. Bill Cassidy tweeted the photos that he said were shared with him by Capitol Police.

U.S. Capitol Police just shared this picture with me. This man is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. If you recognize this man, please call FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/rl0XXPPml6 pic.twitter.com/i9BDi2wBK4 — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 12, 2021

Cassidy said the man is wanted for questioning in connection to the death of 42-year-old Officer Brian Sicknick.

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters” during the Wednesday riot.

Authorities said Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher and later died.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity in the picture is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324, or submit information online.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.