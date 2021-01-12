Photos released of man wanted for questioning in connection to Capitol Police officer’s killing

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Authorities have released photos of a man wanted for questioning in connection to the death of a Capitol Police officer.

Sen. Bill Cassidy tweeted the photos that he said were shared with him by Capitol Police.

Cassidy said the man is wanted for questioning in connection to the death of 42-year-old Officer Brian Sicknick.

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters” during the Wednesday riot.

Authorities said Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher and later died.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity in the picture is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324, or submit information online.

