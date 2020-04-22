Photos, body cam video shows inside Miami Beach hotel room of ex-governor candidate Andrew Gillum

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Photos and body camera video released by police reveal the scene at a Miami Beach hotel room of a former Florida gubernatorial candidate where drugs, pills and a man needing medical attention were found following a night of partying.

Miami Beach Police responded to the hotel room of former Tallahasee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who ran for governor in 2018, at the Mondrian South Beach on March 13.

Police released some images of the room to 7News following a public records request. Drugs, tattered and soiled bed sheets, pills, pillows and other garments and electronic medical devices on the floor strewn about near baggies of white powder could be seen inside of the room.

According to the incident report, Gillum and another man were in need of emergency services on that night.

Police and Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a medical call regarding three men in a hotel room. One of the men — not Gillum — was passed out. That man would receive chest compressions and was vomiting before he ended up in the hospital.

According to police, Gillum was also in bad shape.

“Officers then attempted to speak to Mr. Gillum. Mr. Gillum was unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state,” police wrote in the incident report.

No arrests were made on that night, but during a 911 call, an emergency operator could be heard instructing one of the men on how to perform chest compressions.

“You need to pump the chest hard and fast at least twice per second and two inches deep. Let the chest come up all the way between pumps,” the 911 operator said.

Gillum called the incident a wake up call in a statement after the fact. He also said depression and alcohol abuse have been prevalent in his life and in the lives of family members.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.