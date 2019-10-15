Pence won’t provide documents to House Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is refusing to comply with House Democrats’ request for a long list of documents as part of its impeachment inquiry.

The vice president’s counsel, Matthew E. Morgan, shared the news in a letter to the chairs of the investigating committees Tuesday evening. He’s echoing President Donald Trump’s lawyers’ complaints that the House has not held a formal vote on the investigation.

Morgan is slamming what he’s calling a “purported ‘impeachment inquiry,'” claiming it “has been designed and implemented in a manner that calls into question” the members’ “commitment to fundamental fairness and due process rights.”

House Democrats are currently gauging support for a vote to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry in the face of White House stonewalling.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to meet privately with Democratic lawmakers later Tuesday to gauge support.

