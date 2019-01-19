WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump’s forthcoming proposal for ending the 29-day partial government shutdown is a “non-starter.”

Minutes before Trump was to unveil his plan at the White House, the California Democrat said early reports about the proposal indicated it was insufficient.

Trump wants to trade temporary protections against deportation for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants for money to build his wall. Democrats want the protections to be permanent and want him to reopen government before negotiating on border security.

The California Democrat says Trump’s expected offer is “not a good-faith effort” to help the immigrants and could not pass the House.

The White House has billed Trump’s plan as an attempt to end the shutdown. But it’s drawn nothing but negative reviews from Democrats so far.

