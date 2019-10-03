Pelosi discusses ongoing Venezuelan political crisis during Weston trip

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made a visit to Weston to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela.

Pelosi and several colleagues spoke at the Bonaventure Town Center Club, at 16690 Saddle Club Road, Thursday afternoon.

She touched base on the importance of the TPS bill, recognized Opposition Leader Juan Guaidó and discussed the necessary steps that need to be taken to protect the people in the country.

Other representatives that participated in the discussion echoed the same statements.

Pelosi is expected to host another discussion at around 5 p.m. with U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., on the ongoing unrest in Haiti.

