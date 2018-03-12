Parkland students react to Trump’s proposed gun laws, school walkout

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Student activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School reacted with disappointment at President Donald Trump’s proposals for gun control at the federal level, days before a planned nationwide school walkout.

Speaking with reporters Monday morning, student David Hogg said the commander in chief’s steps to not do enough to address the crisis.

“These proposals were great, but proposals without action remain proposals,” said student David Hogg.

The Trump administration’s proposals include:

firearm training for willing school personnel

improved background checks

assisting states that temporarily confiscate guns

But there’s no mention of raising the age to buy a gun, something that Trump discussed after the Feb. 14 mass shooting.

That omission has turned students like Hogg into activists doling out criticism. “He’s no better than all the other politicians because he called out other GOP members and said, essentially, ‘You’re owned by the NRA, and that’s why you don’t want to take action,'” he said, “but then he stepped back down from where he was, and that’s why we’re seeing this stuff.”

The students’ feedback comes two days before a nationwide, 17-minute school walkout. The running time is meant to represent one minute for each shooting victim.

Stoneman Douglas students said they are feeling the support. “People understand how bad it is, what happened, and what some people are actually doing. It’s nice to see those schools join together and help us out a little bit,” said student Ross Zoutte.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla. took to Twitter to express his disapproval at Trump’s proposal to arm teachers.

The answer to protecting our kids and communities is not more guns in our schools or arming teachers. That's a terrible idea. We should be focused on expanding background checks and getting these military-style assault rifles off the streets. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) March 12, 2018

White House officials discussed the proposed gun laws in greater detail during their afternoon briefing.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.