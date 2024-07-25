PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Ahead of the meeting between former President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, authorities said security is a top priority for the area.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said preparations are underway for a smooth meeting between the two leaders.

“We’re well trained at this. We protected the president for four years here. We’ve never had a glitch,” he said.

Bradshaw said that despite the assassination attempt on July 13 on former President Trump’s life, his office is ready for Netanyahu’s visit.

“There’s a lot of apprehension out here, I think, right now, about presidential visits and dignitaries, given what happened in [Pennsylvania],” said Bradshaw.

Bradshaw said that when Netanyahu arrives on Friday, Southern Boulevard will be closed to get him from the airport to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

During that ride, demonstrators who wish to protest the visit will be allowed on both sides of the roadway, but the sheriff said there is one big limit.

“Don’t go in the road, folks. That’s a no-no, all right?” said Bradshaw. “I know some of the protesters like to shut roads down and make a statement. That ain’t gonna happen here. We’re not going to allow it.”

His comments about pro-Palestinian protesters come after some of the protests outside the U.S. Capitol turned destructive on Wednesday while Netanyahu was giving an address to a joint session of Congress.

Netanyahu continued his Washington, D.C., trip with a sit-down meeting with both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“From a proud Jewish Zionist to an Irish American Zionist, I want to thank you for 59 years of support for the state of Israel,” said Netanyahu.

The two leaders spoke about the latest efforts to reach a cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel, a war that has killed thousands of Palestinians, with at least 100 Israelis still held captive.

“My message to Benjamin Netanyahu is very simple: go for the deal that would release all the hostages, along with a cease-fire. We need loved ones back home,” said Yehuda Cohen, the father of a hostage being held by Hamas.

As Netanyahu lands in Palm Beach on Friday, Trump had some advice to the prime minister.

“You have to end this fast. It can’t continue to go on like this. It’s too long,” said Trump in a Fox News interview.

The sheriff also said there will be correction vans set up in case anybody gets too rowdy or blocks the roads. He also praised the Secret Service and said he has the utmost confidence in the agency.

