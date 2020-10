DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Elections Department will send out more than 530,000 Vote-By-Mail ballots on Thursday.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 24 by 5 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be received by the elections department by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted.

