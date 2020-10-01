Over 530,000 mail-in ballots being sent out in Miami-Dade ahead of election

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Elections Department is sending out more than 530,000 Vote-By-Mail ballots for the upcoming presidential election after receiving a record number of requests.

Thursday’s mass mailings take place as the voting process gets underway in South Florida.

“It’s an exciting day here in Miami-Dade County,” said Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor Christina White.

7News cameras captured employees taking away containers filled with ballots at the Miami-Dade Elections Department in Doral.

“We are mailing more than 530,000 Vote-By-Mail ballots to our voters in the county that have already out a request on file,” said White.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, White said, they are sending out a record number of mail-in ballots.

“We have around 120,000 more ballots that we’re mailing out today, in the initial run, than we’ve had in entire elections in the past,” said White.

The elections supervisor also addressed voters’ security concerns about voting my mail due to the number of ballots being sent out this year

“Voting by mail is definitely secure and safe, but there are a few things that you have to get right,” said White.

White said voters must make sure to sign the red box on the back of the envelope provided, and they need to put down their contat information so, if there are any issues, someoe can reach out to them in time to fix them.

White said the sooner voters mail in their ballots, the better.

“The deadline is 7 p.m. on Election Day, not postmarked, not in the mail,” said White. “We must receive your ballot at our department no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.”

As an extra layer of security, White said, voters will also be able to track their ballots.

“By going on to our website and putting a few pieces of information about yourself, you’ll be able to see that we did, in fact, receive it and that it was counted,” she said, “and if not, if gives you the information on how to correct it.”

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 24 by 5 p.m.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced her office is setting up a Voter Protection Hotline. Voters who think there is something suspicious going on with their mail-in ballot will be able to call 305-547-3300 for assistance.

For information about early voting locations, click here.

