Over 500 people have registered to run for president in 2020

People planing to cast a vote in the 2020 will have a long list of candidates to choose from, well over 500, actually.

According to a public, online database maintained by the Federal Election Commission, 538 people have registered to run for president in 2020, as of Tuesday evening.

Among those listed include current President Donald Trump, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker and a host of other candidates from both Democratic and Republican parties. Many other third party candidates have filed as well.

The list is expected to continue to expand, with Sen. Bernie Sanders having just announced his presidential bid Tuesday.

President Trump currently has the most reported cash on hand at over $65 million.

