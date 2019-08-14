Over 100,000 people sign online petition to rename street outside Trump Tower after Obama

NEW YORK (WSVN) — Over 100,000 people have signed a petition to name a stretch of road in New York City after former President Barack Obama.

However, the street in question is not just a random piece of road, it is the stretch of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets, the very same block where Trump Tower is located.

The petition was started by Elizabeth Rowin, who told Newsweek she initially did it as a joke.

“I saw a comedian joke about how it would make Trump so mad if it was named after former President Obama and thought, why not?” she said.

Rowin told Newsweek that she wrote to the New York City Council and got responses from several members saying they would work on her case.

However, the petition has several obstacles to overcome if it is to actually come to pass. According to Fox News, for the city to rename a street after a public figure, that person must be deceased.

The person must also be credited with a significant contribution to the community and receive support from 75% of local residents. From that point, the proposal must go through several bureaucratic channels before reaching the city council, and then, it must be approved by the mayor.

“I am sure the conditions can be changed. There are two streets in L.A. named after former President Obama,” Rowin told Newsweek. “These laws are arbitrary and can be worked around.”

