Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert has won the Democratic nomination for the redrawn District 24 seat previously held by U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson.

Gilbert, who had Wilson’s endorsement, defeated six other Democrats who were vying for the seat.

The seat opened earlier this year after Wilson announced her retirement after serving decades in Congress.

Speaking to 7News during the primary race, Gilbert pointed to his track record as Miami Gardens mayor and then as county commissioner.

District 24 was significantly shifted after the Florida legislature redrew its districts, moving its boundaries farther north into Broward County and stretching down into Miami-Dade County to include part of Miami and all of Miami Gardens.

Gilbert will face Republican Te Brown in the November general election.

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