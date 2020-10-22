Obama to campaign for Biden in Miami on Saturday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former President Barack Obama will head to Miami to campaign on behalf of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The announcement was made on Wednesday but it remains unclear where the campaigning event will take place.

Obama held a drive-in rally in Philadelphia on Wednesday for his former running mate.

“The presidency doesn’t change who you are, it reveals who you are and Joe has shown himself to be a friend of working people,” he said during the event.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.