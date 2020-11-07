Obama says he ‘could not be prouder’ of Biden

Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden walk through the Crypt of the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama says he “could not be prouder” to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

In a statement Saturday, Obama says Biden has “got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way,” because he will enter the White House facing “a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has.”

Acknowledging that the election revealed the nation remains bitterly divided, Obama said, “I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote.”

He adds: “I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support.”

Biden served as Obama’s vice president for two terms.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.