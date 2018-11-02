Obama makes surprise stop at Coyo Taco in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former President Obama made a surprise stop at a taco shop in Miami.

Cell phone video captured Obama, joined by gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and Senator Bill Nelson, at Coyo Taco in Wynwood, Friday afternoon.

Supporters who happened to be at the right place at the right time could be heard screaming as Obama walked into the restaurant, Friday afternoon.

“I’d seen a whole bunch of cops, Secret Service surrounding Coyo Taco,” one customer said, “and then I’d seen a guy hop out the car, and I didn’t see it clearly [but] when I looked closer, it was Obama. My mind was blown.”

Obama ordered the special. He ate one of Evan Schlecker’s tortilla chips while he waited pic.twitter.com/xyS1MCFutK — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) November 2, 2018

The visit came just hours after the former president rallied for Gillum and Nelson at Ice Palace Studios.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.