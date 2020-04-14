Obama endorses Biden for president in video message

Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden walk through the Crypt of the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden in a video on Tuesday, giving the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee a boost from the party’s biggest fundraiser and one of its most popular figures.

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

Obama and Biden are known to be close friends from their two terms in the White House, and Biden leaned heavily on his affiliation with the former president throughout the Democratic primary, touting their relationship and framing his pitch as an extension of Obama’s presidency.

