Obama endorses Andrew Gillum in Florida governor’s race

Florida’s race for governor is being closely watched not just in the Sunshine State, but throughout the country. Republican nominee Ron DeSantis has touted his endorsement from President Donald Trump; now Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum has received an endorsement from former President Barack Obama.

Gillum is one of many Democrats the former president endorsed in a tweet posted Monday morning.

Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote: pic.twitter.com/NO5jnhX3XD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2018

“Andrew is a proven fighter with the courage and determination to stand up for Florida families. As Governor, Andrew will expand access to affordable healthcare, protect Floridians with pre-existing conditions, invest in education, protect the environment and build an economy that works for all. Andrew believes that healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and he will make expanding Medicaid a priority on day one as governor,” Obama said in a statement.

While the candidates that Obama endorsed stretch up and down the ballot — from gubernatorial hopefuls to aspiring state lawmakers — he notably declined to wade into several races that have captivated national attention. Obama did not endorse Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat challenging Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas, or Phil Bredesen, a former Democratic governor of Tennessee who is now running for Senate against Republican Rep. Marcia Blackburn.

Obama’s endorsement might not be helpful to Democrats competing in southern states, where the former president isn’t popular. Bredesen said last month he wouldn’t welcome Obama or other party leaders campaigning for him in Tennessee.

Obama favored Democrats in close races across the country, veterans of his administration and past campaigns, and he also prioritized diversity. In a statement, Obama described the candidates as “Americans who aren’t just running against something, but for something.”

“The Democratic Party has always made the biggest difference in the lives of the American people when we lead with conviction, principle and bold, new ideas. Our incredible array of candidates up and down the ticket, all across the country, make up a movement of citizens who are younger, more diverse, more female than ever before,” Obama said.

The former president’s engagement in the political fray since leaving office has been limited and carefully crafted. He returned to the political stage last month with a speech in Illinois, in which he made a sharp break from the deference that past presidents typically show their successors, offering a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump’s tenure.

Obama also endorsed Sen. Bill Nelson, who is running against Gov. Rick Scott in a tight race for the U.S. Senate. He endorsed a total of 20 Florida Democrats in his announcement.

Gillum is also expected to receive an endorsement from Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló at a campaign event scheduled for Monday afternoon. The Gillum campaign is promising a “major announcement” during the event.

Rosselló appeared at a campaign event Monday morning in Orlando to announce his endorsement of Sen. Nelson.

The Gillum campaign previously announced that Hillary Clinton would appear at a rally in South Florida later this month.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.