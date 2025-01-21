WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys extremist group leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes have been released from prison after their lengthy sentences for seditious conspiracy convictions in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol were wiped away by a sweeping order by President Donald Trump benefitting more than 1,500 defendants.

Rhodes and Tarrio were two of the highest-profile defendants Jan. 6 defendants and received some of the harshest punishments in what became the largest investigation in Justice Department history.

Their attorneys confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday they had been released hours after Trump pardoned, commuted the sentences of or ordered the dismissal of cases against all the 1,500-plus people who were charged with federal crimes in the riot.

