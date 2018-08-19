(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s legal team does not know the extent to which White House counsel Don McGahn has been cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The news follows a Saturday report by the Times that McGahn had been cooperating with Mueller extensively. The President’s lawyers told the Times on Sunday that they believed that McGahn’s approximately 30 hours of interviews with the special counsel had not included any testimony harmful to the President. But McGahn’s personal lawyer, William Burck, provided them with an incomplete description of McGahn’s testimony, two people close to the President told the newspaper.

The President’s advisers are now concerned McGahn’s statements to the special counsel could be key to filling in some blanks of Mueller’s report, two people familiar with the discussion told the Times.

When contacted by CNN, Burck declined to comment.

A person close to the President also told the Times that the Trump’s lawyers did not ask Burck for a full description of what McGahn discussed with investigators.

President Trump’s former lead personal attorney, John Dowd, who supported the idea of White House officials cooperating with the Mueller probe, told CNN on Sunday that McGahn “was a strong witness for the President’s case. The strategy is working. Ask Rudy,” a reference to Trump’s current lead lawyer in the special counsel investigation, Rudy Giuliani.

“We protected [the President] by not asserting attorney-client privilege,” Dowd added, saying that if Trump’s legal team had not allowed for White House officials like McGahn to undergo voluntary interviews with Mueller’s team, then they would have been called to testify before a grand jury.

