NYT: Cohen recorded Trump discussing payment to ex-Playmate

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, secretly made a recording of his conversation between himself and the future President discussing payments to former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, who has alleged an affair with Trump, The New York Times reported Friday.

The recording — which was made shortly before the presidential election — was seized during an FBI raid on Cohen’s office in April, the Times reported, citing lawyers and others familiar with the recording.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani confirmed to the Times that Trump had discussed the payments with Cohen on the recording, which runs less than two minutes, but said that the payment was ultimately never made.

“Nothing in that conversation suggests that he had any knowledge of it in advance,” Giuliani told the Times Friday, adding, “In the big scheme of things, it’s powerful exculpatory evidence.”

A lawyer for Cohen declined to comment to the Times.

Trump has denied McDougal’s allegations of an affair.

