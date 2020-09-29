New details arise after former Trump campaign manager Baker Acted

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have surfaced after former Trump campaign manager, Brad Parscale, was Baker Acted over the weekend.

Officers said Parscale was armed, intoxicated and threatening to take his life inside his home located along the 2300 block of Desota Drive, Sunday.

New reports claim that Parscale is under investigation for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from President Trump’s 2020 campaign.

The Daily Mail reported that Parscale is accused of stealing between $25 million and $40 million.

He is also being investigated for taking an additional $10 million from the Republican National Committee.

Forbes reported that Parscale and the campaign are at the center of a complaint alleging money laundering.

Fort Lauderdale Police has petitioned a judge to sign a Risk Protection Order to prohibit Parscale from owning any firearms.

