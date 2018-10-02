Nelson, Scott square off in lively Florida Senate debate

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican challenger Gov. Rick Scott have met in a spirited debate in their campaign for Florida’s highly competitive U.S. Senate seat.

The two squared off Tuesday for the taped event in the studios of Telemundo 51 in Miramar. The hourlong debate will air at 7 p.m. in South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach. It also can be viewed on Telemundo’s website.

Scott sought to label Nelson as a do-nothing senator despite decades in office. Nelson contended Scott was telling falsehoods about his record on issues ranging from immigration to the environment.

Nelson is seeking his fourth Senate term in a race considered key to Democratic efforts to win a majority. Scott is prevented from running for governor again because of term limits.

