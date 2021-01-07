Nearly 20 lawmakers sign letter calling for removal of President Trump from office

(WSVN) - Talks of possibly removing the president from office are underway.

Democrats on the house committee sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence late Wednesday evening, urging him to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Nearly 20 lawmakers signed the letter.

The 25th Amendment of the constitution deals with the removal of a president from office in the event of death, resignation, or if they’re unable to fulfill the powers and duties of the office.

It was adopted back in 1967 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The Vice President and at least eight cabinet members must formally recommend the approval which the president can respond to.

Congress would have 21 days to vote and would need a two-thirds majority in both houses.

There are reports that some members of President Trump’s cabinet are holding early discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment.

It’s not clear if there will be enough members to make it happen.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.