TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Abortion, housing and education have once again became hot topics during the start of Florida’s legislative session.

After two years of new restrictions, the abortion question was back before lawmakers on Wednesday. This time, it was courtesy of State Rep. David Borrero from Miami-Dade County.

“I filed this bill because there is still work to be done,” Borrero said. “There are many states that have passed a near total abortion ban with the exception of saving the life of the mother, and I think that’s the proper standard.”

Borrero filed House Bill 1519, which, unlike current law, would not provide an exception for rape, incest or human trafficking. It also would prohibit medications which result in abortion.

“I am horrified by this bill,” said Democratic State Rep. Robin Bartleman. “The fact that a woman cannot access health care in extreme cases, if you’re raped? As a woman, I am scared.”

Currently in Florida, women can access an abortion before 15 weeks. But Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a six-week ban that is waiting in the wings depending on a decision by the Florida Supreme Court.

But there’s a difference in Tallahassee this year.

Some Republicans said that there’s just no appetite for a nearly complete ban.

“In a perfect world, I would love to see there be no abortions, but we live in a fallen world, not a perfect world,” said Florida House Speaker Paul Renner.

“I made a commitment to my community that I would support 15 weeks, and this policy would go against my commitment to my community,” said Republican State Sen. Alexis Calatayud from Southeast Miami-Dade.

Last year, Calatayud pushed for an exception for victims of human trafficking.

This year, Calatayud said she will be pushing more bipartisan bills such as the Live Local Plan she championed last year, which provides incentives for developers to provide new affordable housing like tax breaks and exceptions to some rules on density and height.

One such project is being planned in Bal Harbour.

“We’ve expanded that program to not just include new units but substantially rehabilitated, which will exponentially increase the impact of the program to everyday Floridians,” said Calatayud.

Another bill that is gaining traction is an overhaul of oversight of Florida schools, which would give more power to local districts when it comes to programs and teacher hiring.

“All districts are not the same, and I know we don’t make policy like that, but this bill is a great start in allowing that flexibility,” said Florida State Sen. Rosalind Osgood.

Those educational initiatives are a package of three bills, as there are a lot of changes that could come to the educational system when it comes to oversight, local school district power and parental rights.

As of now, those educational bills seem to be the ones moving along, and they have bipartisan support.

House Bill 1519 has not been assigned to any committee as the session just began. Other abortion bills have also been filed.

The legislative session will last 60 days.

