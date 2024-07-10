Originally Published: 10 JUL 24 15:21 ET

By Hadas Gold, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will sit down with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt for an interview that will tape and air next Monday, the network announced.

The interview will take place in Austin, Texas and will air in its entirety as part of a primetime special and on NBC’s streaming service at 9 pm ET, the network said.

Portions of the interview will first air on NBC Nightly News on Monday at 6:30 pm.

