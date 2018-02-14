National, local leaders express sorrow over Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Expressions of solidarity about Wednesday’s deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School continued pouring in from public officials at national, statewide and South Florida levels.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to convey his condolences.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., spoke out about the toll the tragic incident has taken on loved ones. “This is a bad day for Florida and for the country, and you can imagine the grief of parents right now not knowing, as well as the students not knowing,” he said.

Our worst fears are being realized. It looks like it’s a number of fatalities. Praying for all those students, families and school members affected at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) February 14, 2018

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., confirmed he spoke with Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Just spoke to Broward School Superintendent. Today is that terrible day you pray never comes. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018

Speaking with Fox News, Wednesday evening, Rubio said he also spoke with BSO officials. “A terrible situation … My understanding is that the next-of-kin families have not yet been notified,” he said.

Rubio said gun control discussions should wait until more information about the shooting is revealed. “I also hope people reserve judgment. I’ve seen a lot of people on television talk about why this happened. The facts of the case were important, and as more details become available, we’ll have a deeper conversation about why these things are happening,” he said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted out that he is currently heading to Broward County to be briefed about the shooting.

On my way to Broward County now to be briefed on the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by local law enforcement and emergency management officials. pic.twitter.com/lFVR5d8NLy — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

Trump also tweeted out that he spoke with Scott and that they are both “working closely with law enforcement.”

Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

In a tweet, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. said she is “closely monitoring” the aftermath of the shooting as it unfolds.

I am closely monitoring the developing situation at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County. The victims are weighing heavy in my heart as is the courage of the first responders on the scene. This senseless violence must end. — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) February 14, 2018

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla. also took to social media to send thoughts and prayers to the victims.

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the horrific shooting taking place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It is heartbreaking that these violent incidents continue to take place in schools, a place where our children should feel and be the most safe! — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) February 14, 2018

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum said he is “deeply concerned about the ongoing situation.”

Deeply concerned about this ongoing situation. Keeping the students, faculty, teachers, staff & community lifted in prayer. https://t.co/zDAwXGZBtz — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) February 14, 2018

Miami Beach Mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine said he is keeping those involved in his thoughts.

Keeping the children, faculty and first responders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in our thoughts as we learn more about the horrible incident unfolding. — Mayor Philip Levine (@MayorLevine) February 14, 2018

Federal officials identified the gunman in the shooting as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.

According to Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, Cruz was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas but was expelled “for disciplinary reasons.”

