National, local leaders express sorrow over Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Expressions of solidarity about Wednesday’s deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School continued pouring in from public officials at national, statewide and South Florida levels.
President Donald Trump took to Twitter to convey his condolences.
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., spoke out about the toll the tragic incident has taken on loved ones. “This is a bad day for Florida and for the country, and you can imagine the grief of parents right now not knowing, as well as the students not knowing,” he said.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., confirmed he spoke with Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.
Speaking with Fox News, Wednesday evening, Rubio said he also spoke with BSO officials. “A terrible situation … My understanding is that the next-of-kin families have not yet been notified,” he said.
Rubio said gun control discussions should wait until more information about the shooting is revealed. “I also hope people reserve judgment. I’ve seen a lot of people on television talk about why this happened. The facts of the case were important, and as more details become available, we’ll have a deeper conversation about why these things are happening,” he said.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted out that he is currently heading to Broward County to be briefed about the shooting.
Trump also tweeted out that he spoke with Scott and that they are both “working closely with law enforcement.”
In a tweet, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. said she is “closely monitoring” the aftermath of the shooting as it unfolds.
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla. also took to social media to send thoughts and prayers to the victims.
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum said he is “deeply concerned about the ongoing situation.”
Miami Beach Mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine said he is keeping those involved in his thoughts.
Federal officials identified the gunman in the shooting as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.
According to Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, Cruz was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas but was expelled “for disciplinary reasons.”
