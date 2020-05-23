Mucarsel-Powell provides self-isolation update after possible exposure to COVID-19

TAVERNIER, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida congresswoman gave an update on her self-isolation after being potentially exposed to COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., said on Saturday that she has been in self isolation for the past few days.

Her decision to self-isolate came after she visited a nursing home in Tavernier earlier this week where 21 individuals tested positive for the virus.

Mucarsel-Powell said she was following all the guidelines, but someone brought her to an area which wasn’t safe.

“I was outside wearing a mask, following every guideline, and the director invited me in to the reception area, and I went in and she assured me it was a safe zone,” she said. “I was then notified she should have never done that, which confirms that these nursing homes are not following guidelines, and it’s putting a lot of people at risk.”

Mucarsel-Powell said she has no symptoms, ad she’s waiting for COVID-19 test results.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.