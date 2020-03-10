Mucarsel-Powell addresses student meal policy amid US school closings

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida lawmaker expressed her concerns over school meals as parts of the country grapple with school closures due to the coronavirus.

In the case of unexpected school closures during a public health emergency, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture will allow flexibilities so millions of American students will be allowed meals.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell sent a letter on Monday regarding concerns of no nutritional plan for students who depend on school meals on a daily basis if the spread of COVID-19 prompts school closures.

The congresswoman’s main worry is the nearly 30 million students, including more than one million in Florida, who rely on those school meals for daily nutrition.

Under USDA regulations, meals must be served in a group setting, but that requirement may be waived during a social distancing situation to minimize potential exposure.

Miami-Dade Public Schools provided a statement reassuring parents that students will be provided for, saying in part, “Just as we have during past emergencies or crises, such as hurricanes, we will work with state and federal agencies, along with community partners, to ensure that students in any affected schools are provided with the meals they have come to depend on.”

The new measures are effective immediately and will cover efforts triggered by school closings through June 30.

