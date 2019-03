(WSVN) - The mayor of Miramar has announced that he’s running for president.

Wayne Messam made the announcement on CNN, Thursday morning.

The American Dream my parents sought when they came from Jamaica with just a 5th grade education is fleeting. Together, we can put the American Dream back within reach for all #ChangeCantWait pic.twitter.com/oHwrBsx5uH — Wayne Messam (@WayneMessam) March 28, 2019

Hoping to move from governing a population of 150,000 to the United States, he joins an already crowded group of Democrats aiming to take on President Trump.

