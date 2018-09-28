Michelle Obama headlines voter registration rally at UM

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Former first lady Michelle Obama came to South Florida on Friday in an effort to encourage people to vote, and she brought some famous faces along with her.

Obama said she took part in the event, held Friday at the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus, as part of a nationwide tour to get out the vote. The last stop in the tour took place at the Watsco Center.

The former first lady said her aim is to increase turnout for the Nov. 6 midterm elections, regardless of voters’ political affiliation.

But Obama wasn’t the only renowned figure to speak at the event. The star studded lineup who took to the stage before her included actor Keegan-Michael Key and rapper Fat Joe.

Friday’s rally was part of a jam-packed day of politics in South Florida. Earlier on Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis met with the Miami Chamber of Commerce, as he continued to stump for votes.

“I’m always happy to be in Miami with the Chamber of Commerce here,” he said. “This is a place that obviously has a lot of great things going on, and we want to keep that going.

DeSantis’ Democratic opponent, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, is expected to attend a meet-and-greet event with voters in Little Havana.

