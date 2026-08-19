MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami voters have voted in favor of an iconic Miami landmark that was left neglected after decades of abandonment.

Voters saved the Miami Marine Stadium on Tuesday night, with 69% of voters voting yes.

The empty building holds decades of history and now it will enter a new life through a management agreement with a private company that will restore the stadium to its former glory.

The Miami Marine Stadium has been closed since the 1990s after receiving serious damage from Hurricane Andrew.

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