MIAMI (WSVN) - Proud Boys leader and Miami native Enrique Tarrio has landed in Miami, days after President Donald Trump pardoned all January 6 defendants.

7News cameras captured Tarrio walking out of the terminal in Miami International Airport and hugging his mother and other loved ones who were waiting for him.

Tarrio did not make any public comments to the crowd of reporters who swarmed him as he walked to a parked SUV.

Earlier, video posted to social media captured Tarrio walking down a hallway in Dallas Love Field airport as he headed to Miami.

Tarrio, now a free man, spoke to reporters on the ground in Texas about his treatment given to himself and others convicted in the January 6 riots.

“I think the miscarriage of justice that happened in these cases, regardless if somebody agrees with putting their hands on a police officer or what not, how the process worked out was unfair.

Tarrio was released from a federal prison in Louisiana on Tuesday, hours after Trump signed a sweeping pardon to all 1,500 people charged with crimes in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He served 16 months of what was supposed to be a 22-year sentence.

On Tuesday, following his release from prison, he spoke on the Alex Jones show about his imprisonment.

“22 years is not a short sentence. That is the rest of my life,” said Tarrio on the podcast.

While Tarrio was not in Washington D.C. on that day, prosecutors said he organized an attack in an attempt to stop a peaceful of power.

Tarrio said the justice system is weaponized.

“I mean we see how this system could be weaponized and we need people like Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and the rest of Trump’s cabinet to right all these wrongs,” said Tarrio on the podcast.

He also thanked Trump and his supporters.

“We went through hell and I’m going to tell you, it was worth it,” said Tarrio on the podcast. “I had no doubt he was going to release us.

Tarrio was arrested at his family’s home in 2022. A year later, he was found guilty of multiple felonies, including seditious conspiracy.

Trump defended his sweeping pardon in a Tuesday press conference.

“People have already served a long period of time and I made a decision to give a pardon,” said Trump.

When asked on the podcast about his future with the Proud Boys, Tarrio did not provide a concrete answer.

“We’ve made a decision not to talk publicly about what our leadership structure is, but I do have a suggestion to the mainstream media, they should stop calling me the ex-Proud Boys leader,” said Tarrio on the podcast.

