Miami Mayor Suarez, Sen. Scott self-quarantine after exposure to coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott have self-quarantined after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Suarez made the announcement on webcam, away from a press conference Thursday, that he was advised to isolate himself after coming into contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications director during his visit to Miami on Monday and Tuesday. That staffer has since tested positive for the virus.

“During the president’s visit to Miami on Monday and Tuesday, I was in the same room as the president and the infected staff member,” Suarez said. “Although I believe I did not have personal contact with the infected person and I’m not displaying any symptoms, after speaking with healthcare professionals, I have decided to follow Department of Health protocol and self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. I feel healthy, strong and more than capable of doing my job as mayor. As such, I will continue to lead our government remotely to ensure operations run smoothly and efficiently.”

Sen. Scott, R-Fla., also announced that he will self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution because he met with Bolsonaro’s communications director.

Suarez, meanwhile, is home and waiting to find out if he will need to be tested.

Bolsonaro and his entourage also visited the U.S. Southern Command in Doral on Sunday, where the met with other defense leaders.

Possibly related to the matter, Miami-Dade College announced they will be closing its Medical Campus immediately after a visitor who attended a recent, non-campus event tested positive for the coronavirus. Classes at other campuses will continue as normal.

