MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Mayor-elect Eileen Higgins, the first woman elected to lead to lead the Magic City, held her first news conference following her historic win.

The now former Miami-Dade County commissioner also became the city’s first Democratic mayor in nearly three decades.

During Wednesday morning’s news conference, Higgins spoke about her plans and her priorities for the future of the city.

“It was a very exciting day yesterday in the city of Miami. I am so honored that our incredibly beautiful, diverse community selected me to take on this task in the coming years,” she said. “I promise to go to work every day and make sure that this city does deliver on the promise of the Magic City.”

Higgins earned the seat after defeating Republican candidate Emilio Gonzalez, who was backed by President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

She believes the outcome of the election sends a message.

“The residents decided to embark upon a different direction,” she said.

Higgins’ priorities during her campaign were affordability, climate change and the modernization of the city.

The mayor-elect was asked about immigration and the future of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s place in Miami.

“There’s no reason in the City of Miami that our police department should be in the job of federal immigration enforcement,” said Higgins.

While the mayor’s position is officially nonpartisan, the race drew national attention, as the Democratic and Republican parties watched for clues ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Higgins’ opponent, Emilio Gonzalez, conceded the race. He admitted that the outcome is not what he wanted, but encouraged voters to support the incoming mayor.

“Obviously, I don’t like the result,” he said. “I think we all owe her our respect, and we owe her our loyalty. She is our mayor, and we need to all do everything we can to make sure that she succeeds, because if she succeeds, our city will succeed.”

Higgins will begin her term as mayor later this month.

