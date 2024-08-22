DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The race for Miami-Dade sheriff is set as the crowded field of candidates was narrowed down to two in this week’s primary election.

Democrat James Reyes and Republican Rosanna Cordero-Stutz won their respective primaries on Tuesday night to become their party’s nominee for sheriff. It will be the first time in over 60 years that Miami-Dade will have a sheriff.

On Tuesday night, Cordero-Stutz celebrated her victory in Coral Gables.

“What’s up, Miami-Dade?” said Cordero-Stutz in her election party.

Cordero-Stutz ran a crowded race but came out on top after receiving key endorsements from former President Donald Trump and other Republican lawmakers.

“The position of sheriff across this county is about law and order. It’s about safety. Everybody wants a safe community, and for 28 years, that has been my job, and that’s what I have done,” said Cordero-Stutz.

She’s been with the Miami-Dade Police Department for nearly three decades and is the assistant director of investigative services.

On the other side of the aisle, Reyes, the county’s current chief of public safety, won the Democratic primary in a landslide. He won in a field of four people after being backed by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Following his win, he said his years of experience at the Broward Sheriff’s Office, where he managed the county’s budget, is key for this position.

“Being the only candidate with executive leadership experience in a sheriff’s office is what truly marked the difference,” said Reyes. “I truly believe that’s why we got as much support.”

Both candidates said they hope to represent every citizen, regardless of party.

Cordero-Stutz promises to make the police’s presence felt across the county.

“We need to put some more officers back on patrol so that we increase our presence on the streets of Miami-Dade County. That is important to this community, and they have been asking for it for a long time,” she said.

Reyes said that if he wins, gaining the community’s trust is on his list of priorities.

“All the community wants to feel reflected, not only visibly but from their priorities and from their values standpoint in what’s gonna be the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

Reyes also vowed to bring back Miami-Dade’s Public Corruption Unit, prioritize public safety, and upgrade policing technology.

Cordero-Stutz plans to have a zero-tolerance policy on public corruption and expand mental health services. She also vowed to prioritize public safety.

Whoever wins in November will lead the transition from county government to the independent sheriff’s office.

They could also oversee the jail system, but that would be subject to the county commission’s vote.

