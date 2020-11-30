Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava, husband test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced she and her husband have tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor confirmed her diagnosis in a tweet posted Monday afternoon. It reads in part, “Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19, after learning that my husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients last Wednesday.”

Levine Cava said her husband subsequently tested positive for the virus as well.

The mayor said she and her husband are quarantining at home and only have mild symptoms.

In a statement, Levine Cava wrote, “My thoughts are with all the doctors, nurses, health care workers, police and fire rescue workers across our community who continue to serve and protect Miami-Dade residents despite great personal risk to themselves and their loved ones.”

Levine Cava’s announcement comes days after outgoing Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he and his wife had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

