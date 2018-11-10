TALLALHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Miami-Dade County elections officials say they’ve started recounting ballots from Tuesday’s election.

Officials from the county’s elections office confirmed Saturday evening that they’ve started a machine recount, which means they will load paper ballots into scanning machines. This could take days, considering there were some 800,000 ballots cast.

Meanwhile, staffers at the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office in Lauderhill are in recess until 7 a.m. on Sunday. Their ballot recount is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Miami-Dade started its recount just before 6 p.m. Sat. Broward starting its at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Broward has about 88% of the votes Miami-Dade does. Broward still has it easier. Assuming 24 hour shifts, Broward has to count 6,874 ballots per hour and Miami-Dade 6,949 per hour pic.twitter.com/zWht2mbKnB — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) November 10, 2018

The unofficial results show that Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points, which will require a machine recount of ballots.

In the Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott’s lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is less than 0.25 percentage points, which will require a hand recount of ballots from tabulation machines that couldn’t determine which candidate got the vote.

The Florida secretary of state earlier Saturday ordered the recounts in the U.S. Senate and governor races, an unprecedented review of two major races in the state that took five weeks to decide the 2000 presidential election.

Nov. 15 is the deadline for each county to submit vote counts to the state.

