(WSVN) - MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – For South Floridians who are voting on Election Day, the presidential race is not the only contest on their ballot. For the first time in six decades, voters in Miami-Dade County will select a sheriff.

Whoever wins the election for sheriff will inherit one of the largest policing agencies in the U.S., with more than 32,000 sworn officers, more than 5,000 total employees and a $1 billion budget.

Democratic sheriff candidate James Reyes currently serves as the county’s Chief of Public Safety, which includes police, fire and corrections. Until his appointment in his current role, he spent the majority of his law enforcement career in Broward County, spanning 23 years.

He’s been endorsed by fellow Democrat Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava but he promises voters to be an independent voice.

Reyes said his priority if elected, is the safety of the community and the soon-to-be deputies on the streets.

Meanwhile, his Republican opponent is Rosie Cordero-Stutz, a current Miami-Dade Police officer who has served in top posts in several divisions in her 28-year career, having worked her way up from street cop to assistant director.

Cordero-Stutz currently oversees investigative services for the Miami-Dade Police Department and she’s been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

If elected, she plans to focus on the safety of the community and she wants to address how the department handles mental distress calls.

Florida voters will also be choosing who will represent the state in the U.S. Senate as incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott faces off against former Democratic U.S. Rep.Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

