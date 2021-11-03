MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dan Gelber has been reelected as mayor of Miami Beach, and a push to end alcohol sales at 2 a.m. garnered support from voters in what officials described as a straw poll.

7News cameras captured Gelber greeting supporters at a watch party held at the Betsy Hotel, located along the 1400 block of Ocean Drive, Tuesday night.

The mayor took the opportunity to thank his supporters. He also conceded there is much work to be done to help improve the quality of life for Miami Beach residents.

The controversial push to roll back last call in the entertainment district from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. also met with voters’ approval. However, whether or not it will be enforced will be up to the mayor and the city commission.

During the watch party, Gelber also talked about the last call issue. He said that at the end of the day, this is what the people of Miami Beach want.

