Mourners will have the chance to say a final farewell to Former Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart who lost his battle with cancer Monday.

The Cuban-American served in the Florida house, spent 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives and fought for the Cuban exile community in South Florida. He was committed to the cause of a free Cuba.

A memorial mass will be held Saturday, March 8. at 11 a.m. The public is invited to pay respects at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Miami located at 3220 Northwest 7th Avenue.

Diaz-Balart was 70 years-old.

He is survived by his wife Cristina, his son Daniel and daughter-in-law Estefania, cherished grandsons Lincoln Daniel and Edwin Rafael, brothers Rafael, Jose, and Mario, and their wives, Elba, Brenda and Tia.

