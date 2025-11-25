WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump on Monday welcomed this year’s official White House Christmas tree, a white fir from a farm in Michigan that arrived by horse-drawn carriage.

The tree, which came from Korson’s Tree Farms, arrived on the North Portico. It was delivered by a pair of Clydesdales named Logan and Ben in a carriage driven by one of three men, all wearing top hats, who were on board.

“It’s a beautiful tree,” the first lady said as she circled the carriage and posed for pictures.

Wearing a cream-colored overcoat and dark red gloves, she shook hands with one of the drivers and a woman who was standing with the horses.

The 18 1/2-foot tree will be displayed in the Blue Room.

Korson’s Tree Farms secured the honor by winning the National Christmas Tree Association’s national tree contest. The winner of that contest has produced the official White House Christmas tree since 1966.

