(CNN) — Former first lady Melania Trump promoted her upcoming memoir Thursday, saying in a new video that she feels “a responsibility to clarify the facts.”

“Writing this memoir has been a deeply and reflective journey for me. As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts,” the former first lady says in the video posted to her X account.

“I believe it is important to share my perspective: the truth,” she adds, before the words “My Story,” “My Perspective” and “The Truth” flash on screen.

The black-and-white video promoting her memoir includes clips and photographs from the former first lady’s time in office, including her trips abroad and her interactions with children. The post also links to a page to pre-order the book.

The former first lady’s office announced last month that her memoir, “Melania,” would be released this fall, describing the book as “a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence.”

Melania Trump has maintained a low profile throughout the 2024 presidential campaign of her husband, Donald Trump, making only a handful of public appearances since the former president launched his third White House bid: his campaign kickoff in November 2022 at their Mar-a-Lago home, a brief appearance in March when she accompanied her husband to vote in the Florida presidential primary and her attendance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this summer.

In July, she released a letter following the assassination attempt on her husband at a Pennsylvania rally, thanking Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials for protecting the former president and saying that she was thinking of her “fellow Americans” in the wake of the shooting.

Trump campaign advisers and close allies have said that the former first lady is supportive of her husband and his political ambitions and that she has been focused on raising their son, Barron. They added that she is very selective in choosing her political appearances.

Melania Trump has appeared infrequently at private events this year, including hosting a fundraiser for a conservative LGBTQ group, the Log Cabin Republicans, at her residence at Trump Tower in New York on July 8, as well as attending an April fundraiser alongside her husband at the home of investor John Paulson.

