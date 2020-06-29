MDFR responds to video retweeted by Trump showing retired employee shouting ‘white power’

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is speaking out a day after a retired employee with the agency was seen shouting “white power” in a video that was retweeted, then deleted, by President Donald Trump.

The clip, which has since gone viral, shows 71-year-old Roger Stokes making the racist remark while driving a golf cart in The Villages, a retirement community located in Central Florida.

Monday morning, a spokesperson with MDFR released the following statement:

“The statement made by a longtime retired employee does not reflect Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s core values of integrity and respect for the diverse and multicultural community we serve. This retired employee acted as a private citizen and his views and actions are NOT representative of who we are and what we stand for.”

When asked whether Trump listened to the video before retweeting it, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany replied, “He did not hear that particular phrase when he tweeted out the video.”

The commander in chief captioned the retweet, “Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The radical left do nothing Democrats will fall in the fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

Trump deleted the retweet a few hours later.

Joe Biden responded in a tweet, saying, “White supremacy should be rooted out and relegated to the pages of history – not promoted by the president of the United States.”

McEnany went on to say Trump retweeted the video to express his gratitude toward his supporters.

7News has requested Stokes’ MDFR personnel file.

