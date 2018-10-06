WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he never would have pulled the plug on Brett Kavanaugh because the Supreme Court nominee deserved an up-or-down vote — even if it failed.

Kavanaugh was facing allegations of sexual misconduct from his years in high school and college. He was confirmed Saturday by the Senate.

McConnell tells The Associated Press that it was only fair to bring it to a vote. Kavanaugh also wanted to see it through to the finish.

But the GOP leader did have a Plan B in mind to quickly pivot if it had failed. McConnell says he and President Donald Trump “fully intended” to fill the court seat this year.

He says the court fight is firing up Republican voters ahead of the midterm election.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.