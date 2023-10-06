(CNN) — Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to step down from Congress before the end of his term, according to two sources familiar with his thinking, but plans to stay at least through the speakership election planned to begin next week.

The former speaker, however, does not plan to get involved in the two-way race, sources said.

Politico was first to report McCarthy is considering resigning.

